After 14+ Months of Gaza War, World Unwilling to Stop Israel’s Palestinian Genocide

Interview with Michel S. Moushabeck is a writer, editor, publisher, and musician of Palestinian Arab Descent, the founder of Interlink Publishing, a 32-year-old independent publishing house. Moushabeck, recipient of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee's Alex Odeh Award, conducted by Scott Harris

Michel Moushabeck discusses his article, “Palestinians Endure Another Christmas of Genocide and Displacement,” and issues related to U.S. Middle East policy under Pres: Biden, and the future under Donald Trump.