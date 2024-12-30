Michel Moushabeck discusses his article, “Palestinians Endure Another Christmas of Genocide and Displacement,” and issues related to U.S. Middle East policy under Pres: Biden, and the future under Donald Trump.
After 14+ Months of Gaza War, World Unwilling to Stop Israel’s Palestinian Genocide
Interview with Michel S. Moushabeck is a writer, editor, publisher, and musician of Palestinian Arab Descent, the founder of Interlink Publishing, a 32-year-old independent publishing house. Moushabeck, recipient of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee's Alex Odeh Award, conducted by Scott Harris