Activist Groups Demand 5 Year Terrorism Sentence Against Pipeline Resister be Dropped

In 2016, a section of the pipe laid in Iowa as part of the Dakota Access pipeline was disabled in an act of sabotage. The direct action was carried out in solidarity with the indigenous-led movement opposed to construction of the pipeline led by the Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota, before it became operational.

No one was arrested at the time, but a year later, in July, 2017, two members of the Catholic Worker movement, Jessica Reznicek and Ruby Montoya, publicly took responsibility for the action and were arrested. They both plead guilty in separate trials. Reznicek was sentenced to three years in prison, with a five-year domestic terrorism enhancement added on, for a total of 8 years. The federal judge who sentenced her, Rebecca Ebinger, was a Republican appointed by the Obama administration in an expression of bipartisanship.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Alex Cohen, a member of the Jessica Reznicek Support Team, who has worked with her since 2016. Here he talks about her case and the efforts being made to remove the domestic terrorism charge from her sentence.

Support Jessica Reznicek, Protecting Water is Never Terrorism at supportjessicareznicek.com.