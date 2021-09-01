Afghanistan and the Long History of War Profiteering

After 20 years of occupation, the U.S. war in Afghanistan ended on August 31st. As the U.S. military raced to evacuate Americans and allied Afghan civilians out of the country, two suicide bombers struck just outside Kabul’s international airport on August 26th killing 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghans. U.S. officials said the attack was carried out by the ISIS-K group, which was quickly targeted by two American drone strikes. One retaliatory attack was said to have killed 2 persons believed to be involved in planning the airport attack, and another drone strike was reported to have struck a vehicle packed with explosives.

The Pentagon reported that the evacuation from Kabul which began in July facilitated the departure of some 122,000 people including 5,400 Americans. But an estimated several hundred Americans and thousands of Afghans were said to be looking for a way out of the country.

As the last U.S. plane flew out of Afghanistan, President Biden made a speech stating that he refused to extend this forever war and explained that the era of invading countries with an aim toward installing American values was no longer viable. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with author and Institute for Policy Studies associate fellow Sam Pizzigati, who talks about the end of America’s longest war and his recent article titled, “Let’s Take the Profit Out of War.”

For more information visit Sam Pizzigati’s page at the Institute for Policy Studies at ips-dc.org/ips- authors/sam-pizzigati/ and the Inequality Newsletter at inequality.org/.