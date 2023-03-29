After 51 Years, Campaign to Ratify Equal Rights Amendment Continues

With support from both Democrats and Republicans the U.S. Congress passed the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972, that states, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” But after passing the House and Senate, the proposed amendment fell short of the three-fourths majority of states — 38 – that were needed to ratify it before a seven-year deadline set by Congress. Although that deadline was extended by three years, no new sates ratified the ERA. Complicating matters five states later voted to rescind their earlier ERA ratification, which scholars say is not legally valid.

Since 2017 three states, Nevada, Illinois and Virginia voted to ratify the ERA totaling 38 states, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the congressional deadline on the ERA was legally binding, so the later three ratifications cannot be counted. ERA supporters argue that Congress now has the power to lift the deadline.

A new Congressional caucus was launched on March 28th focused on enshrining the ERA as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Bettina Hager, Washington, D.C. Director of the ERA Coalition, who talks about efforts now underway to pass resolutions supporting the ERA in a dozen US states, and the future impact of a ratified ERA on issues of pay equity and reproductive rights.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Bettina Hager (15:59) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tunein + Alexa, Castbox, Overcast, Podfriend, iHeartRadio, Castro, Pocket Casts, RSS Feed.