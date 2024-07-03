After Disastrous Debate, Urgent Calls Grow for Joe Biden to Step Aside

President Joe Biden called for one of the earliest presidential debates in campaign history, but when he and Donald Trump began their one-on-one match on June 27, over 51 million viewers were stunned to see Biden cognitively impaired, virtually unable to utter a coherent sentence or complete his thoughts. This, in the face of former President Trump’s endless stream of brazen lies, provoked panic among Democrats and all voters who desperately want to prevent another Trump presidency. A CBS opinion poll taken after the debate found that 72 percent of registered voters surveyed said that “Biden did not have the mental and cognitive health to serve as president.”

While the president’s allies, friends and campaign staff circled the wagons trying to minimize the damage done by Biden’s terrible debate performance, a growing number of Democratic legislators, donors and activists are now publicly calling for the president to drop out of the race — and for the party to choose a new candidate at the party convention in late August.

Political activist group RootsAction.org has been calling for Biden to opt out of the 2024 election for two years. After the debate, they’ve reiterated their position, with more Democrats now in agreement. In the view of many, the U.S. Supreme Court’s July 1 ruling granting Trump and future presidents immunity from criminal prosecution for “official acts,” has made Trump far more dangerous and makes the task of replacing Biden critically more urgent. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jeff Cohen, a journalist, media critic and co-founder of RootsAction.org, who talks about what’s at stake in the 2024 presidential election, and why many now believe it’s imperative that Joe Biden step aside.

Learn more about RootsAction.org‘s “Step Aside Joe” campaign at stepasidejoe.org.

Listen to Scott Harris' in-depth interview with Jeff Cohen (19:52)

