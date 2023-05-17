After Title 42 Biden’s New Immigration Policies Make it More Difficult for People Seeking Asylum in the US

May 11th marked the end of Title 42, a public heath regulation put in place by the Trump administration in 2020 that excluded people from entering the country during the Covid pandemic. However, many believe that the Trump administration used Title 42 to keep asylum seekers out of the country, as part of Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda. As a result tens of thousands of asylum seekers lived in Mexican border towns in dangerous and squalid conditions while awaiting hearings on their asylum claims.

Whereas in past decades, migrants – overwhelmingly from Mexico and Central America – tried to cross the border without being detected, in recent years many of those seeking asylum in the U.S. now include people from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and other nations in the Middle East and Africa – who turn themselves in to border agents to have their asylum claims processed. The number of migrants seeking asylum – which they have the legal right to do under international law – has increased 7-fold over the past decade.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Kica Matos, the new president of the National Immigration Law Center, which advocates for the rights of low-income immigrants. Matos spent several days at the border last week before and after the end of Title 42. Here Matos discusses what she calls President Biden’s new asylum ban, and what can be done to build a more just, transparent, and humane immigration system.

For more information visit the National Immigration Law Center at nilc.org and the Immigration Justice Fund at immigrantjusticefund.org.