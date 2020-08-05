Amid Pandemic Fears During Election & Increased Mail-in Ballot Use, Trump Now Targets U.S. Postal Service

Just three months before the critical 2020 presidential election, the United States Post Office is facing a severe financial crisis. The postal service is in trouble both because of the current coronavirus pandemic downturn in the use of mail service, and a 2006 congressional law that mandates USPS pre-fund retiree health benefits, unlike any other government agency or private entity. The post service estimates it could run out of money as early as April next year. Democrats in the House have proposed a $25 billion post office rescue package, but Republicans oppose the funding. President Trump and many GOP legislators openly favor privatizing the U.S. Postal Service.

A secondary crisis was set in motion when Louis DeJoy, a Trump campaign megadonor recently named postmaster general, ordered the postal service to stop paying carriers and clerks the overtime pay needed to ensure that mail is delivered on time. There is growing concern that mail delivery delays, combined with the expected flood of mail-in ballots in this November’s presidential election could be intentionally designed to undermine absentee voting and sow chaos.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein, who discusses his concern that the post office might now be subject to manipulation in an effort to assist Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.