Armed Militia Group Attacks on Black Lives Matter Protests Triggers Dangerous Pre-Election Violence  

Not long after Donald Trump finished his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse used his AR-15 rifle to shoot at demonstrators who had gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, who had been with a right-wing militia that evening, killed to social justice activists and injured a third. Four days later on August 29th right wing activist Aaron Danielson was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon after a pro-Trump car caravan drove into the city center triggering clashes with progressive activists.

Right-wing and white supremacist militia groups have been active in the U.S. for decades, reaching a peak of activity during the 1990s, around the time of the April 19th 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. That domestic terrorist attack carried out by Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols against the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killed 168 men, women and children – and injured more than 680.

As the U.S. prepares for this November’s presidential election amid the worst health crisis in over 100 years and an economic crash, tensions are running high. What’s unique and dangerous in this volatile moment is that unlike any other president in modern U.S. history, Trump is praising and encouraging militia groups and vigilantes who have confronted and at times attacked Black Lives Matter and other progressive activists, inviting more violence. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Christopher Vials, director of American Studies at the University of Connecticut at Storrs, and co-editor of “The U.S. Antifascism Reader,” who examines the historic analogues of street violence that accompanied the rise of authoritarian and fascist leaders of the past.



