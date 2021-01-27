Assessing Joe Biden’s Immigration Reform Proposals

On the first day of his presidency, Joe Biden signed a stack of executive orders reversing many of Donald Trump’s most controversial and cruel initiatives, including lifting a travel ban on people from several majority Muslim nations, immediately stopping work on Trump’s border wall with Mexico, and imposing a 100-day moratorium on deportations “for certain non-citizens.” Biden also issued orders to protect and strengthen the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

Biden followed through on his campaign pledge to quickly propose comprehensive immigration reform legislation. Although specific details of the bill are not yet fully known, the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, as it’s known, is expected to provide expedited pathways to citizenship for DACA recipients and farm workers, enable 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. to become eligible for a green card within five years and citizenship in eight years, utilize smart technology to enhance border security and address the root causes of migration, primarily in Central America.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel with the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, or MALDEF. Here he assesses Biden’s immigration reform proposals and the obstacles ahead in the coming national and congressional debate on reform legislation.