Back in the White House, Trump Launches Vicious White Supremacist Policy Agenda

Interview with Steve Phillips, columnist, host of the Democracy in Color podcast and bestselling author, conducted by Scott Harris

Donald Trump, who’s only been back in the White House for a little over two weeks, has catapulted the nation into a major crisis. The twice-impeached, convicted felon’s pre-election vow to be a dictator on Day One has proven true. He’s violated the Constitution multiple times by recklessly attempting to freeze all government grants and loans, eliminating entire government agencies created by Congress, firing 18 Inspectors General, mass firing civil servants without due process and turning over access to the U.S. Treasury Department’s payment system and sensitive personal data of every American to unelected billionaire oligarch and “co-president” Elon Musk.

Trump’s white supremacist beliefs, blatant during the campaign as he quoted Adolph Hitler and demonized immigrants of color, is undeniable in his first week in office issuing executive orders to eliminate all federal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, as well as revoking President Johnson’s 1965 executive order that prohibited federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Trump’s racism was again on full display when he outrageously blamed DEI for the tragic jet plane-helicopter collision at Reagan National Airport that killed 67 people.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Steve Phillips, host of the Democracy in Color podcast and best selling author of “How We Win the Civil War: Securing a Multiracial Democracy and Ending White Supremacy for Good.” Here he discusses Donald Trump’s unabashed bigotry, the long history of white racial resentment and American voter’s support for white supremacist political leaders.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Steve Phillips (23:29) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

