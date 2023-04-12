Between The Lines – April 12, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – April 12, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here April 12, 2023Manuel “Manny” Oliver: Parkland School Shooting Victim’s Father Calls for National Education Strike to Demand Action on Gun ViolenceBill Fletcher Jr.: New Tactics Are Required to Resist and Defeat GOP Authoritarianism Jeffrey Mackler: Massive Protests in France Continue to Oppose Increase in Pension Retirement Age Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 12, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary