Between The Lines – Dec. 13, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Dec. 13, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here December 13, 2023Will Creeley: As Israel-Hamas War Stokes Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, Universities Must Protect Free SpeechKica Matos, president of the National Immigration Law Center: Republicans Demand New Draconian Immigration Laws in Exchange for Israel, Ukraine AidPeter Kalmus: Oil-Industry Dominated UN Climate Summit Produces Weak Call to Transition Away from Fossil FuelsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 13, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary