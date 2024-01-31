Between The Lines – Jan. 31, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Jan. 31, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here January 31, 2024 Robert L. Herbst: International Court of Justice Orders Israel to Prevent Acts of Genocide in Gaza WarNneka Jones Tapia: Fighting to Reform U.S. Mass Incarceration from Inside the SystemPablo Pryluka: Argentina’s Unions Respond to President Milei’s Extremist Austerity Program with General StrikeBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 31, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary