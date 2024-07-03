Between The Lines – July 3, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 3, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 3, 2024Jeff Cohen: After Disastrous Debate, Urgent Calls Grow for Joe Biden to Step AsideKevin Gosztola: Julian Assange is Free, but His Prosecution Set Precedent Threatening Press FreedomAlec Connon, Juan Mancias, and Dr. Sandra Steingraber: Civil Disobedience Protest at Citibank HQ Demands End to Fossil Fuel FinancingBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 3, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary