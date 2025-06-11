Between The Lines – June 11, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – June 11, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here June 11, 2025Tamika Middleton: As Trump Deploys Military to Suppress Dissent, Millions Expected at June 14th Nationwide ProtestsCraig Mokhiber: Israel’s Seizure of Gaza-Bound Humanitarian Aid Ship & Crew Violates International LawCollin Rees: Trump–GOP Budget Slashes Clean Energy Incentives that Reduced Pollution, Created Jobs, Lowered Electric BillsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 11, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary