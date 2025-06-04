Between The Lines – June 4, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – June 4, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here June 4, 2025Andra Watkins: Trump Following ‘Project Esther’ Plan to Suppress Pro-Palestinian Protest, While Equating All Dissent with TerrorismAlan Minsky: Passive Democrats Fail to Convene Emergency Meeting to Confront Trump’s Assault on DemocracyUmme Hoque: Growing National Boycott Campaign Targets Avelo Airlines for its ICE Deportation Flights ContractBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 4, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary