Between The Lines – Nov. 25, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Nov. 25, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 29, 2023Hassan El-Tayyab: After Gaza Humanitarian Pause, Hostage/Prisoner Release, World Community Demands Permanent CeasefireNicholas Stephanopoulos: Federal Appeals Court Ruling Further Erodes 1965 Voting Rights Act and US DemocracyHarriet Prince: Canadian Indian School Survivor Shares Her Story at Annual ‘National Day of Mourning’Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 29, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary