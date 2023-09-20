Between The Lines – Sept. 20, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 20, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 20, 2023Lucy Dean Stockton: UAW Strike Demands Fairness for Workers, as US Automakers Spend Billions on Stock BuybacksRuth Conniff: GOP Attacks Wisconsin’s Democratic Institutions to Maintain Grip on Minority RuleHolly Cook Macarro and Fawn Sharp: Supporters of Leonard Peltier Call on Biden to Release America’s Longest Serving Political PrisonerBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 20, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary