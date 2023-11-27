Biden’s Dismal Polls Alarm Democracy Defenders Working to Defeat Trump in 24′

Interview with Jeff Cohen, Co-Founder and Policy Director of RootsAction.org, is a media critic, columnist, documentary filmmaker, retired journalism professor and founder of the media watch group FAIR, conducted by Scott Harris

Jeff Cohen discusses Roots Action’s Step Aside Joe campaign, amid rising anger at Pres. Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas War, and growing concern about his sliding poll numbers and ability to defeat Donald Trump, who’s now running on an openly fascist campaign platform.