Marjorie Cohn talks about Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, what if anything Senate Democrats can do to slow down or stop the confirmation process, and options open to rebalance the court if Barrett is confirmed, that would cement in place a 6 to 3 conservative majority.
Civil, Reproductive & Labor Rights All at Stake in Supreme Court Senate Confirmation Battle
Interview with Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, past president of the National Lawyers Guild and author, conducted by Scott Harris