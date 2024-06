Interview with Laura Carlsen, coordinator of Global Solidarity and Learning, with Just Associates in Mexico City, and director of MIRA: Feminisms and Democracies, conducted by Scott Harris

Laura Carlsen discusses Claudia Sheinbaum’s historic election victory as Mexico’s first female president, the former energy scientist’s agenda, future relations with the US, and domestic policy challenges she’ll face ahead.

MIRA: Feminisms and Democracies is a thinktank based in Mexico City.