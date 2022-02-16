Connecticut Activists Continue Campaign to End or Restrict the Use of Solitary Confinement

In 2021, 32 states and the federal government introduced legislation to ban or restrict solitary confinement. At least six states passed bans and major restrictions, including Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

In 2021, the Connecticut General Assembly passed legislation to greatly reduce the use of solitary confinement in its prisons and jails, but Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed the bill, claiming it would create unsafe conditions for both inmates and staff, although data shows reducing the use of solitary increases safety for all. Instead, Lamont issued an executive order to address some of the concerns of advocates, who say they don’t go far enough and aren’t uniformly enforced.

The group Stop Solitary Connecticut, along with the formerly incarcerated, their family members and community advocates, are now working to pass the bill again with the inclusion of an oversight commission, as Connecticut is one of just a few states without one. At a Feb. 9 rally at the state Capitol on opening day of the 2022 legislative session, speakers emphasized that as Lamont, a Democrat, is running for re-election, he’s counting on support from voters in communities of color in cities where most incarcerated people live. One of the speakers at the rally was Ramon Garcia, a formerly incarcerated man who shared his story of solitary and why he’s working to transform the system.

