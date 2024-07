Interview with Jennifer Lowenstein, former associate director of Middle Eastern Studies and senior lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, conducted by Scott Harris

Jennifer Lowenstein discusses her views on the threat of a wider war between Israel and Hezbollah, the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, and the Biden administration’s relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extreme rightwing coalition government.

Lowenstein is founder of the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project and currently active in Jewish Voice for Peace-Tucson and the Arizona-Palestine Network. She is also a freelance journalist and editor.