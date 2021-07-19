Cuba’s Economic Crisis Provokes Protests & US Threats

James Early discusses recent protests in Cuba and the response here in the U.S. from both politicians and the corporate news media.
Early is also a former director of Cultural Studies at the Smithsonian Institution.
Interview with James Early, former director of cultural studies and communication at the Center for Folklife Programs and Cultural Studies at the Smithsonian Institution, conducted by Scott Harris
James Early discusses recent protests in Cuba and the response here in the U.S. from both politicians and the corporate news media.
Early is also a former director of Cultural Studies at the Smithsonian Institution.