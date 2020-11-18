Democrats Debate Blame for House Election Losses

Despite multiple pre-election polls that predicted a “blue wave” of landslide proportion victories for presidential candidate Joe Biden and congressional Democrats, the tsunami never materialized. While Joe Biden won the popular vote by more than 5 million ballots, he didn’t rack up the Electoral College margin that many pollsters thought was assured. Democrats did, however, win two long-running Republican-controlled states, Georgia and Arizona.

While House Democrats managed to hold on to their majority won in 2018, the party suffered losses that set off intra-party, heated debate and finger-pointing. Democrats, who held a 35-seat advantage before the 2020 election gained 3 seats, while losing 9 seats to Republicans in mostly conservative districts. There were expectations that Democrats would gain control of the U.S. Senate, but there, too, Republicans defied predictions to lose only one seat. Two Senate run-off elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 will determine which party controls that body.

Democracy for America, a political action committee founded by supporters of Howard Dean’s 2004 presidential campaign, has more than 1 million members. In the 2020 election, the group endorsed more than 50 progressive candidates in 19 states. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Charles Chamberlain, chairman of Democracy for America, who assesses the outcome of the election and Democratic legislator’s current debate over who’s to blame for the party’s down ballot losses.

