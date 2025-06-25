Democrats Must Adopt Progressive Economic Agenda to Defeat Trump-GOP Authoritarian Agenda

The nationwide ‘No Kings Day’ protests, with more than 5 million participants in 2,100 locations, was the largest demonstration of widespread opposition yet to the twice impeached president’s authoritarian agenda since he returned to the White House in January. But the growing anti-Trump protest movement on its own cannot stop the president’s and Republican Party’s unpopular militarized mass deportations, reckless imposition of tariffs and the slashing of the nation’s social safety net programs to give massive tax cuts to the rich.

Many Americans who oppose Trump’s policies, including those who voted for him last November, have little confidence in the Democratic Party leadership’s ability to mount effective opposition to a president, who in recent multiple public opinion polls has hit a record low approval rating for his second term.

In a recent commentary, Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction.org, asserts that “the Democratic Party will need a very different orientation to regain support from the millions of working-class voters whose non-voting or defection to Trump last fall put him back in the White House.” Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Solomon, who while encouraged by the momentum and activism of millions of Trump opponents, maintains that the Democrats must end their addiction to corporate campaign funding, and adopt a bold, progressive economic policy agenda in order to have a chance to defeat the Trump-GOP authoritarian power grab.

