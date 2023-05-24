DOJ Fails to Investigate Trump Scheme to Steal 2020 Election Software

Donald Trump is currently under investigation for multiple crimes that include an indictment on felony charges in New York related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016; Georgia’s investigation into Trump’s pressure on state officials “to find 11,780 votes” to reverse his election loss; Department of Justice probes into Trump’s post-presidency mishandling of classified documents and the finances of the Trump-affiliated Save America political action committee and the most serious allegation of all: Trump’s multi-pronged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including the violent Jan. 6 coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol.

But according to the group Free Speech for People, federal investigators appear to be ignoring Trump’s likely involvement in a criminal conspiracy to access and copy voting system software as part of his broader conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election and remain in power.

Since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, evidence has surfaced confirming Trump supporters tried to access and copy voting systems and software in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Colorado and Georgia. A Georgia lawsuit indicates that these incidents were connected and part of the broader plot to discredit and overturn Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Susan Greenhalgh, senior advisor on election security with Free Speech For People, who discusses the effort by Trump allies to steal voting system software and the failure of the Department of Justice to investigate these crimes.

SUSAN GREENHALGH: People may be familiar with a plot that was described in an executive order to have the Department of Defense or the FBI go in and seize voting machines. And that was in this draft executive order that Sidney Powell is alleged to have drafted. And it was dismissed as being just too radical and crazy that they couldn’t have the federal government go in uniform and badges, taking voting machines.

But it turns out that there was another plot that was executed that was successful, that hasn’t gotten as much attention. And after the insurrection in 2021, there started to be incidents of voting machines being accessed improperly with the cooperation of complicit election officials in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Colorado. These were popping up and it seemed to be like one off.

But in 2022, a long, ongoing lawsuit in Georgia uncovered another incident that was similar to the other ones where voting machines were accessed and the software that runs the voting machines was copied. Not the data, not the totals of votes, but the actual guts that run the machines. Copies were made and it was the same sort of thing where there was a very complicit election official that let people in to go in and copy the software.

This was uncovered by the plaintiffs in a lawsuit in Georgia led by the Coalition for Good Governance. And they in their discovery documents, they found that not only were the people that went in in Georgia, were they hired and funded by Sidney Powell and the Defending the Republic PAC that she had started, but that she had also a contract with the same people to go to other states, making it a multi-state conspiracy.

So that was uncovered by this private lawsuit, not by the FBI, not by Georgia’s secretary of state or Georgia state law enforcement. There was a lot of press attention to it. And as this discovery process played out continually on the lawsuit, they also interviewed or deposed Doug Logan, whose name may sound familiar for people to know that he was the guy that ran the fake audit out in Arizona.

He was somebody that was invited in over the course of several days to copy the voting system software in this small county in Georgia called Coffee County. And they were being asked in the deposition, have you been contacted by the Department of Justice? Have you been contacted by the FBI? Have you been contacted by Special Counsel Jack Smith?

And he and his colleagues were all saying no, which raised alarms for us. So we, Free Speech for People — and we’re not associated with the lawsuit — but I am a consulting expert for the plaintiffs. So we were watching a lot of this, you know, in the front row seat and wrote a letter to the Department of Justice and the FBI and the special counsel in December of last year laying out all the evidence that they had uncovered, showing all the the docket entries with the citations very clearly that this is what they’ve uncovered, that there is this multi-state plot and this ties what happened in Georgia to the other states, and also that the people that were involved had taken the copies, uploaded them to a share file site to share them with an unknown number of individuals associated with the election denier movement and within their network.

And we got a letter back from the FBI in February, early February, saying that they were not going to investigate this because they had not been invited in by local authorities, which doesn’t make a lot of sense on its face. It kind of doesn’t pass the laugh test because we know the federal government as a federal law enforcement, can go in and investigate when there’s evidence of a potential federal crime.

SCOTT HARRIS: Right. This is a federal election and it would be a federal crime to tamper with elections that would bear on the outcome of that federal election. You would think so. We only have about a minute or so left, but I wanted to ask you, why, in your view, is it important that the Department of Justice and Special Counsel Jack Smith take up this specific part of the investigation?

SUSAN GREENHALGH: There are laws that prevent this and people crossed the lines when they did this. So if you break the law, you should be held accountable. And they actually have videotape of surveillance video of the people coming and going. If those people were on surveillance videotape, stealing $100 out of a bodega cash register, you know that they would be in prison by now.

And it appears that none of these people are being targeted even at this stage of the game. And we have no evidence of an investigation. So we needed to make it clear that it’s illegal. It shouldn’t be repeated. We want it to act as a deterrent. And we also need to fully understand how far this software has been shared.

Was it shared with a foreign power? How could it influence elections going forward or or disrupt them? And we need our federal law enforcement on that case and protecting us from these types of illegal activities.

For more information, visit Free Speech for People at freespeechforpeople. org.

