Far Right Forces Generating National Emergency at Southern Border

Interview with writer Justin Akers Chacón about his recent article, "Far Right Forces Are Attempting to Generate a National Emergency at the Border," conducted by Scott Harris

Justin Akers Chacón talks about his recent article, “Far Right Forces Are Attempting to Generate a National Emergency at the Border,” and the increasing threat of violence with the arrival of the so-called “God’s Army” of far-right Christian nationalists, and 24 Republican governors answering Donald Trump’s call to support Texas GOP Gov. Abbott by sending National Guard troops and law enforcement officers from their states to the southern border in Texas.