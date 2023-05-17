Fascist Republican Party Declares War on U.S. Democracy, While Imposing Minority Rule

During his CNN town hall TV appearance on May 10, Donald Trump repeated the same lies and insults he’s been spewing since he lost the 2020 presidential election. In the 75 minutes given to the twice impeached president, now the target of multiple criminal investigations, Trump encouraged Republicans to default on the nation’s debt, celebrated the failed Jan. 6th coup attempt he incited as a “beautiful day,” promised to pardon Jan. 6 rioters, and he yet again defamed E. Jean Carroll just one day after a jury awarded her $5 million for sexual abuse and defamation. All this took place before a New Hampshire audience hand-picked by CNN that enthusiastically applauded and cheered every Trump lie and slur.

As Trump and several other long-shot Republican candidates vie for their party’s presidential nomination, GOP-controlled states are proposing and passing public policy measures that either target specific groups of Americans for repression and stigmatization or attack the very foundations of democracy and personal liberty. The authoritarian and fascist underpinnings of these initiatives are seen in laws that criminalize abortion, ban books, censor public school teaching of America’s history of slavery and institutional racism, defund public libraries, stigmatize LGBTQ and trans youth, impose fines on journalists with whom politicians disagree, repeal of child labor laws, removal of elected office holders who refuse to carry out oppressive policies, reversal of elections and majority supported referendum elections, and much more.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jason Stanley, Jacob Urowsky professor of philosophy at Yale University and author of “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them.” Here, Stanley examines the Republican party’s war against democratic accountability and governance as they work to impose minority rule.