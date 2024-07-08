Forensic Psychiatrist Alarmed That Dangerous Trump Contagion Continues to Spread in US Electorate

Interview with Dr. Bandy Lee MD, MDiv, a forensic psychiatrist, president of the World Mental Health Coalition and editor of the New York Times bestseller, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump," conducted by Scott Harris

Dr. Lee talks about her recent online discussion, ‘How do We Recover Our Democracy? Democracy as a Sign of Collective Mental Health,’ and issues related to concerns about the future of U.S. democracy in the 2024 election.