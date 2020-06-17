Fourth Week of Nationwide Protests Signal ‘Time for a Third Reconstruction’

As nationwide protests against police violence entered their 4th week, a white Atlanta police officer investigating reports of a man sleeping in his car at a Wendy’s restaurant, shot and killed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, a black man who resisted arrest and ran after he grabbed an officer’s Taser. The shooting set off a new wave of protests in Atlanta that saw the Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks was killed set on fire.

As Congressional Democrats in the House proposed sweeping police reform legislation called the, “Justice in Policing Act of 2020,” Senate Republicans were working on their own narrower, less aggressive bill. President Trump responded by signing an executive order, that falls far short of the structural change demanded by Black Lives Matter protesters. Trump’s executive oder encourages limiting the use of chokeholds and moves to create a national database for police misconduct.

The Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II is Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call For Moral Revival, and founder of North Carolina’s Moral Mondays movement that has since opened chapters in other states. We now hear an excerpt of a sermon delivered by Rev. Barber at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C, on June 14th, titled “America, Accepting Death Is Not an Option Anymore!” that addresses the coast-to-coast protests against police violence and the larger issue of America’s long standing institutional racism and inequality.