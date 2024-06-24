France’s New Popular Front Unites to Fight Fascist Threat in Snap Election

Interview with Sam Pizzigati, veteran labor journalist and Institute for Policy Studies associate fellow and co-editor of IPS' newsletter Inequality.org, conducted by Scott Harris

Sam Pizzigati discusses the important issues examined in his recent article, “In France, a Bold New Take on ‘Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité’,” where snap elections have unified left parties to form the New Popular Front to beat back the threat of a legislative victory by the French far-right anti-immigrant National Rally coalition led by Marine Le Pen.