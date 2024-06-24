Sam Pizzigati discusses the important issues examined in his recent article, “In France, a Bold New Take on ‘Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité’,” where snap elections have unified left parties to form the New Popular Front to beat back the threat of a legislative victory by the French far-right anti-immigrant National Rally coalition led by Marine Le Pen.
France’s New Popular Front Unites to Fight Fascist Threat in Snap Election
Interview with Sam Pizzigati, veteran labor journalist and Institute for Policy Studies associate fellow and co-editor of IPS' newsletter Inequality.org, conducted by Scott Harris