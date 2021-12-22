Growth of Recreational Wood Burning Poses Risk to Human Health 

Many Americans have grown up with the idea that wood fires of all kinds – bonfires, fires in chimneys, fires for heat and recreation – are a part of celebrating the colder months. The winter holidays, starting with the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, are replete with symbols of fire and actual fire.

But it turns out that breathing in wood smoke is not good for your heath. Environment and Human Health is a small research and policy nonprofit in Connecticut that has produced reports on a raft of public health concerns such as pesticides, flame retardants and diesel bus exhaust.

After people from all over the country contacted them, desperate for help with the toxic problem of wood smoke they had no control over, the group took up the issue of wood smoke produced in both outdoor wood furnaces and the proliferating number of recreational sources like fire pits and chimineas. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Nancy Alderman, founder and president of EHHI, about the health effects of wood smoke and a new regulation recently adopted by Connecticut’s Department of Public Health that should help some residents looking for relief from the unhealthy effects of wood smoke exposure.

For more information on Environment and Human Health, visit ehhi.org.