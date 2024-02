Interview with Michael Albert, author, co-founder of South End Press, Z Magazine, the Z Media Institute, and ZNet, conducted by Scott Harris

Michael Albert, host of the podcast Revolution Z, will discuss his views on the 2024 presidential election, the issues, the candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, media coverage, and progressive priorities, as examined in his recent podcast, “Election 2024 Engage or Not, Vote or Not…”

Albert authored 21 books, including: “No Bosses: A New Economy for a Better World,” “Fanfare for the Future; Remembering Tomorrow,” and “Parecon: Life After Capitalism.”