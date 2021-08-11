Investigating Trump’s Attempted Coup, Protecting Democracy

The House of Representatives’ Select Committee, formed to investigate President Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election and the deadly Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is now weighing whether to pursue essential evidence contained in call logs from the Trump White House on the day of the riot, which could be subject to executive privilege.

A growing body of evidence points to former President Trump’s direct involvement in multiple attempts to stage a coup in his attempt to remain in power despite losing the November 2020 election. According to notes taken by former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, during a Dec. 27 phone between Trump, Rosen and Donoghue, Trump said, “Just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me” and Republican allies in Congress. The Georgia’s attorney general is currently investigating Trump’s recorded call with Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where the President sought to overturn Job Biden’s victory there, saying to Raffensperger, “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jason Stanley, the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University and author of “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them.” Here Stanley considers what’s at stake in the House Select Committee’s investigation of the January 6th Pro-Trump insurrection and the ongoing threat to U.S. democracy.