Interview with Melvin Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, an author and a former CIA analyst, conducted by Scott Harris

Melvin Goodman discusses his recent article, “Meet the Newest Apologist for Israel: Rear Admiral John Kirby,” and also — in light of the deadly IDF attack on World Central Kitchen staff — he’ll assess the Israeli military’s adherence to international law prioritizing the protection of civilians, humanitarian aid workers and journalists, as well as U.S. complicity in the carnage.

Goodman is also a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University.