Israel’s Plan to Annex Palestinian West Bank Validates Boycott Divestment & Sanctions Movement 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed annexing up to 30 percent of the land in the Palestinian West Bank, territory that has been under Israeli military occupation since 1967. The plan for formal annexation would initially focus on land under the existing 132 illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, where some 430,000 settlers live.

Netanyahu, who has been indicted on corruption charges and faces trial, is acting now in order to take advantage of President Trump’s endorsement of annexation, who according to polls is likely to lose a second term in the November 2020 presidential election.

Palestinians are implacably opposed to annexation, claiming a historical right to the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in which to build a future independent state. The foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan have all urged Israel to abandon plans for annexing land in the occupied West Bank, warning such action could have “consequences” for future relations. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Ramzy Baroud, editor of the Palestine Chronicle, who examines the forces driving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision on annexation and the consequences if he should proceed.

For more information visit Palestine Chronicle at palestinechronicle.com.