Israel’s Seizure of Gaza-Bound Humanitarian Aid Ship Violates International Law

Interview with Craig Mokhiber, former Director of the NYC Office of the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, conducted by Scott Harris

A sailboat named Madleen, bound for Gaza carrying a symbolic supply of humanitarian aid to break Israel’s blockade of food and medical provisions, was seized by the Israeli Navy in international waters on June 9th, 100 nautical miles from Gaza. The 12-member crew that was detained, and later deported from Israel, included Swedish climate and social justice activist Greta Thunberg, and Rima Hassan a French Member of the European Parliament.

The Freedom Flotilla coalition that launched the Madleen, has since 2008 attempted to break Israel’s blockade with 31 boats, but only 5 reached Gaza. In 2010, Israeli commandos attacked the Mavi Marmara, a ship carrying humanitarian aid and 600 passengers, that killing 10 activists onboard and injuring dozens more.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Craig Mokhiber, an international human rights lawyer and former director of the New York Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights who resigned in protest over the unfolding Gaza genocide and the UN’s failure to stop it. Here he discusses the Israeli seizure of the Madleen, and pressure on the UN General Assembly to convene under a resolution called, “Uniting for Peace” to mandate a protection force be deployed in Gaza, a ceasefire, an Israeli arms embargo, and sanctions against the Netanyahu regime.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Craig Mokhiber (27:37) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. For periodic updates on the Trump authoritarian playbook, subscribe here to our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack newsletter to get updates to our “Hey AmeriKKKa, It’s Not Normal” compilation.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.