It’s the 11th Hour to Protect US Democracy From Coordinated GOP Attack

Thousands of protesters rallied in Washington D.C. and other small and large U.S. cities on August 28th to demand the Senate act to protect voting rights. Organizers of the march, including Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King lll, hoped to pressure lawmakers to pass legislation to counter a wave of Republican Party voter suppression laws and election subversion measures in GOP controlled states that disproportionately impact communities of color and other Democratic leaning voters. The rally was held on the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 March on Washington, in which he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream Speech.”

Throughout the summer protests and non-violent civil disobedience actions have been held demanding passage of The For The People Act, a sweeping elections and ethics bill that would set national standards for voting and override state-level restrictions, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore voting rights protections that were stripped out of the 1965 Voting Rights Act by the U.S. Supreme Court conservative majority.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Markus Batchelor, People For The American Way’s Director of Leadership programs, who talks about his group’s recent “No More Excuses Rally” and the urgency to pressure President Biden and Democratic leaders to prevent the further erosion of voting rights and the imposition of white nationalist minority rule.

For more information visit People For the American Way at pfaw.org/.