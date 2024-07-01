Kevin Gosztola discusses WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s agreement to plead guilty to a single charge of breaching the US Espionage Act, and his subsequent release from a U.K. prison. Gosztola will examine what led to the deal made to free Assange, and how the precedent of the Assange case will likely affect press freedom in the years ahead.
Julian Assange is Free, but His Prosecution Endangers Press Freedom
Interview with Kevin Gosztola, publisher of the Dissenter Newsletter and author of "Guilty of Journalism: The Political Case Against Julian Assange," conducted by Scott Harris