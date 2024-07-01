Julian Assange is Free, but His Prosecution Endangers Press Freedom

Interview with Kevin Gosztola, publisher of the Dissenter Newsletter and author of "Guilty of Journalism: The Political Case Against Julian Assange," conducted by Scott Harris

Kevin Gosztola discusses WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s agreement to plead guilty to a single charge of breaching the US Espionage Act, and his subsequent release from a U.K. prison. Gosztola will examine what led to the deal made to free Assange, and how the precedent of the Assange case will likely affect press freedom in the years ahead.