June 14 Nationwide Anti-Authoritarian Protests Likely to be Largest Since Trump Returned to Office

For months, planning has been underway for what may be the nation’s largest single day of protest on June 14, expressing opposition to the Trump regime’s authoritarian, white supremacist agenda, corruption, incompetence and suppression of free speech. The protests, called No Kings Day, are being organized in more than 1,800 cities and towns across the U.S, coinciding with Trump’s planned military parade in Washington, D.C. celebrating the U.S. Army’s 150th anniversary and the president’s 79th birthday.

The June 14 protests also come as Trump federalized 4,000 California National Guard troops and deployed 700 Marines to Los Angeles after the eruption of protests against militarized ICE deportation raids. The president issued a memorandum federalizing the National Guard troops over the objection of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who in turn sued the president for overstepping his authority. There’s widespread concern that Trump may soon invoke the Insurrection Act that could lay the groundwork for martial law, the suspension of civil liberties and the imposition of dictatorship. Many view Trump’s recent actions as a test of how far he can go in eroding democratic checks and balances on his executive power.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Tamika Middleton, managing director of Women’s March, who talks about the broad pro-democracy coalition’s plans for the June 14 national No Kings protest, where Women’s March is organizing over 300 political theater events they call ‘Kick Out The Clowns’ circuses that will employ satire and humor to mirror the absurdity of the MAGA regime and the clowns who lead it.

For more information, visit the Women’s March website at womensmarch.com, Kick Out the Clowns at action.womensmarch.com/calendars/kick-out-the-clowns, and No Kings Protests June 14, 2025 at nokings.org.

