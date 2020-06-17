Kings Bay Plowshares Anti-Nuclear Weapons Defendants Face Up to 20 Years in Prison

On June 8th, 80-year-old peace activist Liz McAllister was sentenced for her part in the Kings Bay Plowshares action on April 4, 2018, in which 7 Catholic activists poured their own blood and hammered on equipment after breaking into the Kings Bay nuclear submarine base in St. Mary’s, Georgia — the largest in the world. April 4th was chosen as it was the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On October 24th last year all seven Plowshares members were found guilty in federal court on charges of trespassing, the destruction of property and conspiracy. McAlister had already spent 17 months in prison before the trial, and was sentenced to time served, plus three years’ probation and a collective $33,000 in restitution, which the group has vowed not to pay. Of the six remaining participants, one, Jesuit priest Fr. Steve Kelly, has remained in the maximum security Glynn County Detention Center, where all of them were once incarcerated. The defendants face more than 20 years in prison.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Mark Colville, one of the seven Kings Bay Plowshares. Here he talks about the federal government’s plan for sentencing – whenever it occurs – and ways in which the prosecution has cracked down on peaceful protesters trying to avert nuclear disaster.

For more information visit the Kings Bay Plowshares website at kingsbayplowshares7.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/1558500837566350 , on Twitter @kingsbayplow7 , on Instagram at @kingsbayplowshares7