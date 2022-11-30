Letter from US Political Prisoner Leonard Peltier Read at ‘Thanksgiving,’ Day of Mourning Event

American Indian Movement activist Leonard Peltier has been in prison more than 40 years, serving two consecutive life sentences for the murder of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Lakota Indian reservation in South Dakota in 1975. His extradition from Canada and his trial in the U.S. were rife with violations, including perjury of witnesses and the withholding crucial evidence that proved the bullets that killed the agents didn’t come from Peltier’s gun.

In the years since Peltier been incarcerated, a retired appellate judge who had been involved in his case called for a new trial. In 2017, a former U.S. attorney whose office prosecuted Peltier wrote to President Obama supporting Peltier’s bid for clemency, maintaining that no one knows who killed the FBI agents.

Peltier, now 78, is serving time at a federal prison in Florida and is in poor health. His new attorney and defense committee continue working for his release. Every year on Thanksgiving Day, the United American Indians of New England hold a Day of Mourning at Plymouth, Mass. And every year that he’s been in prison, Leonard Peltier sends a letter to mark the occasion. For decades the letter was read by Dr. Herbert Waters Jr. of the Wampanoag nation. This year Peltier’s letter was read by his grandson and namesake, Herbie Waters, a student at Boston University.

For more information visit the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee at whoisleonardpeltier.info.