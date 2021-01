Interview with Mariyann Soulemane, activist, discusses her family's ongoing fight for justice after her 19-year-old brother Mubarak was killed by Connecticut State police one year ago, conducted by Scott Harris

Soulemane also talks about plans for a vigil in West Haven on the January 15th anniversary of Mubarak’s death to honor his memory and reflect on the nationwide struggle against police violence.

www.facebook.com/justiceformubarak

www.instagram.com/justiceformubarak