Colombia’s Massine Protest Movement Met with Deadly Police Violence

For three weeks, hundreds of thousands of Colombians have taken to the streets in large cities and small towns to protest the nation’s dire economic situation and rising inequality amid the COVID pandemic. The police response to the protests has been violent – with more than 40 people killed, including one police officer. Over 900 cases of police use of excessive force against protesters has been reported, some of which could constitute torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, according to Amnesty International. There are additional reports of sexual violence against at least 12 women – and the disappearance of dozens of activists.

A neoliberal tax proposal by Colombia’s unpopular president Iván Duque set off the unrest. Although Duque withdrew his tax measure in the face of major opposition – protesters are demanding a guaranteed minimum income, the withdrawal of a health reform plan that critics charge will further erode the already failing healthcare system and an end to indiscriminate police violence.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Mario Murillo, vice dean and professor at the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, and author of “Colombia and the United States: War, Unrest and Destabilization.” Here, he discusses the current nationwide protests in Colombia, police violence and the U.S. role in providing aid to the Colombian police and military.