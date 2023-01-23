Nabil Ahmed discusses Oxfam’s recent report, “Survival of the Richest: How we must tax the super-rich now to fight inequality,” where the group found that an annual wealth tax of up to 5 percent on the world’s multi-millionaires and billionaires could raise $1.7 trillion a year, enough to lift 2 billion people out of poverty and fully fund the shortfalls on existing humanitarian appeals.
New Oxfam Report on Rising Inequality Demands 5% Tax on Super-Rich
Interview with Nabil Ahmed, director of economic justice with Oxfam America, conducted by Scott Harris