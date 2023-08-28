Sarah Anderson discusses the new Institute for Policy Studies report, “Executive Excess 2023” which finds the “Low-Wage 100” large corporations have spent more than $340 billion on stock buybacks since 2020 at the same time that many corporate leaders routinely insist they simply lack the resources to raise employee pay.
New Report Finds Widening Gap Between CEO and Worker Pay
Interview with Sarah Anderson, director of the Institute for Policy Studies' Global Economy Project, conducted by Scott Harris