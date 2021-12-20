Joseph Celli talks about WPKN being awarded a $75,000 grant over three years from the federal American Rescue Plan. The station plans to use the grant—the largest in the station’s history—for film screenings, lectures, concerts, and other visual and performing arts events (as well as 100 hours of on-air programming) to support Greater Bridgeport’s African-American and Hispanic communities.
New WPKN Project to Celebrate Bridgeport’s Black & Latino Communities
Interview with Joseph Celli, host of the WPKN program “Soundprint: Asia” and a longtime musician and Connecticut arts administrator, conducted by Scott Harris