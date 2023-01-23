Non-Violent Civil Disobedience Necessary to Restore Federal Abortion Rights

Interview with Sunsara Taylor, co-initiator of RiseUp4AbortionRights.org and co-host of the "Revolution, Nothing Less!" weekly YouTube program, conducted by Scott Harris

Marjorie Cohn talks about her recent article, “The Supreme Court Is About to Eviscerate the Right to Strike,” where she warns that the extremist majority of justices will likely rule in the case, “Glacier Northwest” that labor union’s strike activity isn’t protected by federal labor law.