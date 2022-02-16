Nord Stream 2 Pipeline & Europe’s Need for Russian Gas, Key Elements in the Ukraine Crisis

Diplomatic talks continue across Europe and the US, in an attempt to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s border, Moscow has always denied that there are any plans to invade Ukraine. After US President Joe Biden issued a specific warning that a Russian attack could be launched as soon as Feb. 16, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by declaring Feb. 16 a “day of unity,” and praised the strength of the Ukrainian military.

As part of a diplomatic offensive to prevent a possible invasion, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz scheduled a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 15th. Earlier, Scholz had met with President Biden in Washington to present a united front against a possible Russian attack. But while Biden explicitly declared the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany wouldn’t go forward if Russia invades Ukraine, Scholz declined to commit to ending the pipeline if an attack is launched.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with John Foster, a Canadian petroleum economist, who worked at the World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, BP and Petro-Canada. Here he discusses the danger of war in Ukraine and why the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline and Europe’s need for Russian gas is a key element in the unfolding Ukraine Crisis.

John Foster is author of the book, Oil and World Politics: the Real Story of Today’s Conflict Zones.